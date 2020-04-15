NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired After Using Racial Slur Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoNASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by his racing team on Tuesday after using a racial slur during a virtual racing event.



During a livestream of Sunday's iRacing challenge you can hear Larson performing a mic check and saying, "You can't hear me?", and then calling his spotter, who is white, the... Watch VideoNASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by his racing team on Tuesday after using a racial slur during a virtual racing event.During a livestream of Sunday's iRacing challenge you can hear Larson performing a mic check and saying, "You can't hear me?", and then calling his spotter, who is white, the 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published 20 hours ago Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

