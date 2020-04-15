Global  

NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired After Using Racial Slur

Newsy Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired After Using Racial SlurWatch VideoNASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by his racing team on Tuesday after using a racial slur during a virtual racing event. 

During a livestream of Sunday's iRacing challenge you can hear Larson performing a mic check and saying, "You can't hear me?", and then calling his spotter, who is white, the...
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual Race 00:32

 Elk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream. Katie Johnston reports.

