Why At Least America Will Be In Another Great Depression – OpEd Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

America’s bailout package to overcome the coronavirus ‘recession’ is twofold:



One part is printing money for employees and consumers, so that they won’t be thrown out onto the streets for non-payment of debts such as mortgages, car-loans, credit cards, and student loans.



Another part is printing money for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Veuer - Published 8 hours ago IMF Predicts Great Depression-Like World Economy for 2020 Amid Pandemic 01:03 It should be no surprise that the outlook for the economy is grim, but a prediction for the entire world is that we are facing the worst recession since the Great Depression. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the numbers. You Might Like

Tweets about this