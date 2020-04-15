Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Why At Least America Will Be In Another Great Depression – OpEd

Why At Least America Will Be In Another Great Depression – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
America’s bailout package to overcome the coronavirus ‘recession’ is twofold:

One part is printing money for employees and consumers, so that they won’t be thrown out onto the streets for non-payment of debts such as mortgages, car-loans, credit cards, and student loans.

Another part is printing money for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: IMF Predicts Great Depression-Like World Economy for 2020 Amid Pandemic

IMF Predicts Great Depression-Like World Economy for 2020 Amid Pandemic 01:03

 It should be no surprise that the outlook for the economy is grim, but a prediction for the entire world is that we are facing the worst recession since the Great Depression. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the numbers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.