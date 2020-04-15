Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK Faces 35% Economic Slump From COVID-19 Lockdown

UK Faces 35% Economic Slump From COVID-19 Lockdown

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
By Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) — The UK is expected to suffer a 35% drop in economic output as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures, according to forecasts by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) published on Tuesday (14 April).

The OBR expects the UK economy to slump by 35% between March and June before...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s

IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s 01:13

 IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown' Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession Since 1930s The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made the statement on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook report. Gita Gopinath, IMF, via CNBC The IMF predicts the global economy will shrink by three percent this year. In...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.