UK Faces 35% Economic Slump From COVID-19 Lockdown

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Benjamin Fox



(EurActiv) — The UK is expected to suffer a 35% drop in economic output as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures, according to forecasts by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) published on Tuesday (14 April).



The OBR expects the UK economy to slump by 35% between March and June before... 👓 View full article

