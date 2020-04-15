UK Faces 35% Economic Slump From COVID-19 Lockdown
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () By Benjamin Fox
(EurActiv) — The UK is expected to suffer a 35% drop in economic output as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures, according to forecasts by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) published on Tuesday (14 April).
The OBR expects the UK economy to slump by 35% between March and June before...
IMF Says 'the Great Lockdown'
Is Likely to Cause Worst Recession
Since 1930s The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
made the statement on Tuesday
in its World Economic Outlook report. Gita Gopinath, IMF,
via CNBC The IMF predicts the global economy
will shrink by three percent this year. In...