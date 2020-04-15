Renowned sculptor who created Vietnam Women’s Memorial dies

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Renowned sculptor and painter Glenna Goodacre, who created the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C, has died. She was 80. Family members said Goodacre died of natural causes Monday night at her Santa Fe home. News of her death was posted to the Instagram page of […] 👓 View full article

