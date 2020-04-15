Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus COVID-19: South Korea holds presidential election with necessary precautions

Coronavirus COVID-19: South Korea holds presidential election with necessary precautions

Zee News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The voting for South Korea parliamentary election started on Wednesday (April 15) despite the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic but with all necessary precautions, including hand masks and sanitizers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FloraCarmichael

Flora Carmichael RT @rasmus_kleis: "Roughly one in three people across the United States, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Argentina and South Korea say they… 7 minutes ago

ZabairUsama

Usama Zabair RT @aaronAcarr: “NYC has a high COVID-19 death rate because of its reliance on public transit” Seoul, South Korea (population 9.7 million)… 10 minutes ago

IlividTrends

ilivid trends. RT @GrammyGC5: Coronavirus patients are testing positive after recovery. South Korea said dozens of patients who had been cleared of COVID… 11 minutes ago

JordanTzvetkov

Jordan Tzvetkov RT @PandemicCovid20: Comparative Analysis of COVID-19 Transmission Patterns in Three Chinese Regions vs. South Korea,Italy and Iran | medRx… 11 minutes ago

HealthUpdates5

Health Updates RT @THAILANDMEDICA1: COVID-19 Pandemic: More Cases Of Virus Reactivation Being Reported In Recovered Patients In South Korea..https://t.co/… 12 minutes ago

mucha_mowom

뭇쟈 RT @CNN: South Korea will begin sending 600,000 Covid-19 test kits to the US as soon as tomorrow afternoon, an official with South Korea’s… 16 minutes ago

OliverClayRWWN

Oliver Clay Over in South Korea, the nurses are dressed like they're going on a spacewalk. https://t.co/EwFDVonSA6 16 minutes ago

solokyambadde

#NZEKyambadde As Uganda's 2021 elections hang in balance, South Korea is the first country with a significant coronavirus outbrea… https://t.co/W3VS5tDMEK 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.