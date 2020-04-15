Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’s open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump Says He'll Decide When Economy Restarts -- Not Governors

Trump Says He'll Decide When Economy Restarts -- Not Governors 02:12

 During an evening news conference, President Donald Trump strongly disagreed with a plan by several governors to regionalize the restarting of the economy, saying he has total authority. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.