In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’s open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his […] 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 11 hours ago Trump Says He'll Decide When Economy Restarts -- Not Governors 02:12 During an evening news conference, President Donald Trump strongly disagreed with a plan by several governors to regionalize the restarting of the economy, saying he has total authority. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

