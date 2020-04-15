Global  

U.S. Republicans warn coronavirus aid program running out of cash

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Republicans in the U.S. Senate and the Trump administration on Tuesday warned that a key program to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic was running out of money, pressuring Democrats to agree on an emergency infusion of aid.
