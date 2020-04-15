Social distancing may be needed until 2022 to stop coronavirus COVID-19 spread, claims study

C H A I ·チャイ, RN RT @inquirerdotnet: A one-time lockdown won’t halt the novel coronavirus and repeated periods of social distancing may be required into 202… 2 minutes ago

man RT @jakpost: On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022: Harvard study #jakpost https://t.co/iJr7kJ9Lpi 3 minutes ago

Margaret RT @jtozz: NEW: Harvard researchers say some intermittent social distancing may be needed until 2022 to avoid overhelming hospitals: https… 4 minutes ago

hate me like you do RT @TODAYonline: Repeated periods of social distancing may be needed until 2022: Harvard study https://t.co/Jx2c7VUfKc https://t.co/mxt8hQS… 5 minutes ago

Ivy Riddle, M.D., Cardiologist RT @DrEricDing: ⚠️Distancing until 2022? New modeling study on #COVID19 warns that intermittent periods of social distancing may need to pe… 6 minutes ago

Sident COVID-19: Repeated bouts of social distancing may be needed until 2022 ―Harvard study https://t.co/T7Z4WbSt2c https://t.co/8VKVjF6J0p 7 minutes ago

Francissca Peter RT @ChannelNewsAsia: On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022: Harvard study https://t.co/ZrRRIPtchQ https://t.co/2H9tr2mdFJ 7 minutes ago