Year after Notre Dame fire, restoration stalled by coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
One year after a fire endangered one of Christianity’s more revered monuments, repair of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been stymied by the coronavirus.
News video: Notre Dame: One year after the devastating blaze

Notre Dame: One year after the devastating blaze 00:58

 A year has passed since France's Notre Dame cathedral was devastated by a fire. The anniversary will pass with no official plans to mark it, and with work to restore the cathedral stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

