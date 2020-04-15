Global  

New Zealand PM, ministers take pay cut as virus hits economy

Japan Today Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday she will take a 20 percent pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the…
News video: New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut 01:15

 New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

