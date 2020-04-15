Global  

Two Brazil governors test positive for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Governors Wilson Witzel of Rio de Janeiro and Helder Barbalho of the northern state of Para both posted videos to Twitter announcing their diagnoses and urging people to stay home to fight the spread of the virus.
