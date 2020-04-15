Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response centre said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Russia: New measures may not be enough to deal with COVID-19

Russia: New measures may not be enough to deal with COVID-19 02:28

 Russia is facing a shortage of beds and doctors after years of medical layoffs and hospital demolitions.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QandySaw

Qandy Saw : Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise https://t.co/Zop4MH93Qd 5 minutes ago

anewscomtr

ANews Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise https://t.co/JlaHdu1Yd4 https://t.co/Ct33pOlzJY 12 minutes ago

npbeharry

Nicholas RT @Jerusalem_Post: #BREAKING: #Coronavirus cases in #Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise https://t.co/t8W7mzaTpV 13 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today #COVID19: Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise https://t.co/8ThhetFm8l 13 minutes ago

junaidium

Junaid Jahangir #BREAKING: #Coronavirus cases in #Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise. #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 14 minutes ago

AsianNewsHub

Asian News Hub █▓▒░Asiannewshub ®░▒▓█ #BreakingNews | #Coronavirus cases in #Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise https://t.co/qMHUxVE8QD 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.