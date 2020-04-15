What You Need to Know Today: Coronavirus, World Health Organization, Retail Sales

Homeless World Cup RT @william1shaw: Today. 4pm. Come along and find out why Val McDermid is passionate about the @homelesswrldcup and why you need to know a… 2 minutes ago

Allison Kropff Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday, April 15th. https://t.co/0ILsD2CvGs 2 minutes ago

hebrea What You Need To Know About 5G In TODAY'S WORLD https://t.co/bKl8RdfZDc via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Brenno Grillo RT @BrazilianReport: What you need to know in #Brazil today: 🌧️ Worrisome signs for Brazilian #agriculture 💰 Economy Minister Paulo Guede… 7 minutes ago

Roberto Chavez RT @AlexMaragosNBC: Not the best photo but what you need to know is 53 cars are piled up on the inbound Kennedy right now and it is closed.… 7 minutes ago

Gaz South 💔🌹 RT @NetsNot: I want every single #Dr #Nurse #HealthCareWorker #Keyworker to know that whilst they struggle to have what they need to protec… 10 minutes ago