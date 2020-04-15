Coronavirus: Republican congressman says Covid-19 death toll 'the lesser of two evils' compared with economic turmoil

Humanist. Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/A1D6jX0Y8b 9 seconds ago

viv braith Coronavirus: Republican congressman says Covid-19 death toll 'the lesser of two evils' compared with ... #Topbuzz https://t.co/6nz1IrxNlH 4 minutes ago

Gary RT @NightlyPolitics: Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth says letting more Americans die of coronavirus is lesser of two evils compar… 17 minutes ago

Forårsnisse 🇪🇺 Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/WBBYs7CmpP 20 minutes ago

GSJeilChurchTeam coordinator Joseph R. Rhee RT @cbschicago: Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser o… 27 minutes ago

Cripttext RT @indy100: Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/OjKNojmRQs 32 minutes ago

James Horn GOP congressman says he puts saving American ‘way of life’ above saving lives from the coronavirus… https://t.co/TVZsHDZYG9 39 minutes ago