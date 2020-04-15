Global  

Coronavirus: Republican congressman says Covid-19 death toll 'the lesser of two evils' compared with economic turmoil

Independent Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Trey Hollingsworth said policymakers should 'put on their big-boy or big-girl pants'
kennuck

Humanist. Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/A1D6jX0Y8b 9 seconds ago

BraithViv

viv braith Coronavirus: Republican congressman says Covid-19 death toll 'the lesser of two evils' compared with ... #Topbuzz https://t.co/6nz1IrxNlH 4 minutes ago

handletowels

Gary RT @NightlyPolitics: Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth says letting more Americans die of coronavirus is lesser of two evils compar… 17 minutes ago

Nissemus

Forårsnisse 🇪🇺 Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/WBBYs7CmpP 20 minutes ago

GSJeil_JRR2033

GSJeilChurchTeam coordinator Joseph R. Rhee RT @cbschicago: Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser o… 27 minutes ago

cripttext

Cripttext RT @indy100: Republican congressman says he's willing to 'let more Americans die' to save the economy https://t.co/OjKNojmRQs 32 minutes ago

Ontogeny100

James Horn GOP congressman says he puts saving American ‘way of life’ above saving lives from the coronavirus… https://t.co/TVZsHDZYG9 39 minutes ago

andyS_64

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 Republican congressman says out loud what the majority of the right think. Fuck people, money and profit are king… https://t.co/FuXxnvwlOJ 57 minutes ago

