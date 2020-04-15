All of Russia, except for one region, infected with coronavirus

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In Russia, a new record has been set for the daily increase in coronavirus-positive patients. Over the past 24 hours, 3,388 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 65 regions of the country; 28 people died. As many as 292 people recovered. For the first time, cases of the new infection were reported in Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Districts. Thus, the Altai Republic remains the only Russian region where incidents of coronavirus infection were not recorded. In total, 24,490 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 84 regions of Russia. For the time being, the new disease has claimed the lives of 198 people, 1,986 people recovered. The largest number of new cases were reported in Moscow - 1,774 in the Moscow region, 272 people fell ill, in the Murmansk region - 137, in St. Petersburg - 130, in the Leningrad region - 108 people, in Komi Republic - 97 people fell ill, in Ingushetia - 56, in the Smolensk region - 51, in the Nizhny Novgorod region - 47 people. In Vladimir and Tula regions, 45 people fell ill, in the Tver region - 42 people, in Chechnya - 41, in the Kursk region - 31 people. In the Republic of Mari El and Perm Territory, 27 people fell ill, 25 in the Ivanovo and Kaluga regions, 24 people in the Krasnodar Territory, 23 in the Khabarovsk Territory, 22 in the Bryansk Region, 20 in the Stavropol and Bashkiria. 18 people fell ill in the Ulyanovsk and Tyumen region, 17 in the Astrakhan and Novosibirsk regions, 16 people in the Penza region, 15 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 13 people in the Chuvashia and Kirov region. In the Yaroslavl and Sverdlovsk regions - 12 people each, in the Lipetsk region and the Krasnoyarsk Territory - 11. In the Kostroma region, 9 people fell ill, in Udmurtia - 8. In Karachay-Cherkessia, Yakutia, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Voronezh and Saratov regions - 7 people each.


