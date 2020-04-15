Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown

Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Thousands of migrants looking to go home gathered at the Bandra station on Tuesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension 03:01

 Post the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the lockdown, migrant workers gathered near Bandra (West) bus depot demanding transport arrangements to return home. Hundreds of migrant workers gathered and sat near the Bandra station at around 3 pm on Tuesday. Police had to resort to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

i6ufszX5HjovQKd

Sharp Homes Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/jQxjxDOVWs 14 minutes ago

F3wyM66Zw9uCcbO

Bella Homes Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/qSJvZFcQPI 16 minutes ago

Iam360WISE

360WISE® | Miami SCLC® Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/7vgDsWtGuU #COVID-19… https://t.co/qkr6xiuH3r 21 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 BBC Alert! Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/GY3K20Ma2d #News https://t.co/MAUTXTf9Jl 25 minutes ago

ce_home

CE Home Network Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/2Y8o85aeKS 26 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Mumbai: Frantic migrants throng Bandra station as India extends lockdown https://t.co/mXCyK3qm30 https://t.co/bMAjCuKveR 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.