Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump ends US aid to WHO, says not enough done to stop virus

Trump ends US aid to WHO, says not enough done to stop virus

Toronto Star Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rychemom

Lori Campbell 🌊 @LindseyGrahamSC will back ANYTHING @realDonaldTrump says. He has his head so far up Trump's***you can't tell whe… https://t.co/hZQVTraRcT 10 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Trump Ends US Aid to WHO, Says Not Enough Done to Stop Virus - https://t.co/ejPyzirY2N Trump Ends US Aid to WHO, S… https://t.co/yGvDcddlSV 1 hour ago

cbs46

CBS46 President Trump ends US aid to WHO, says not enough done to stop #coronavirus https://t.co/geusmqzsNk https://t.co/jHMKGiXakq 1 hour ago

woda01

Donald Kaliszczak Trump ends US aid to WHO, says not enough done to stop virus https://t.co/SfSjmcLaOV via @detroitnews YES: Thank You Mr. President!!!! 2 hours ago

FMFord

Marg Ford 🇨🇦 @DanPoyourow @mccaffreyr3 He cannot cancel the election! The 20th Amendment to the Constitution says “a President… https://t.co/b5o4pTF4k8 2 hours ago

InsidePolitics8

Inside Politics Trump Ends US Aid To WHO, Says Not Enough Done To Stop Virus https://t.co/Qq7q2lzPlj 2 hours ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI Trump claimed the outbreak could have been contained at its source had the U.N. health agency done a better job inv… https://t.co/nmQFW4hLMR 2 hours ago

NewsForrest

David Forrest @AmerMedicalAssn: “During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organiza… https://t.co/f35R2mtgIM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.