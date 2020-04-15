China held off warning of likely coronavirus pandemic for nearly a week, AP investigation finds
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause millions more people in China to lose their jobs. Economists say many of them will be left stranded without a safety net, unable to access state unemployment benefits. According to Reuters, the rapid spread of the disease around the world...
