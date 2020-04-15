Trump Halts World Health Organization Funding Over COVID-19 Response
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Watch Video"I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of The World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess The World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the WHO "must be held accountable" for not acting...
US President Donald Trump has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China. Mr Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating...
