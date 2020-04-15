Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Halts World Health Organization Funding Over COVID-19 Response

Trump Halts World Health Organization Funding Over COVID-19 Response

Newsy Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Trump Halts World Health Organization Funding Over COVID-19 ResponseWatch Video"I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of The World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess The World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the WHO "must be held accountable" for not acting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings

Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings 01:07

 US President Donald Trump has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China. Mr Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rcmccas

russ mccaslin RT @MarkSimoneNY: President Trump halts funding to the World Health Organization. They have been lying to us. We need to stop giving them $… 1 second ago

jCPub19

JJ RT @seanhannity: Trump Halts Funding To World Health Organization https://t.co/uTwZx6OGy7 19 seconds ago

SheJokerLouise

💋She Joker ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @lauramustangGT: How many times has President Trump been investigated & there’s been no “bombshell”? Now people are setting their hair o… 21 seconds ago

RuchirRModi

रुचिर मोदी রুচির মোদী 🇮🇳 RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: President Trump halts funding to the World Health Organization. 24 seconds ago

MonekeC

Cmonek Chidi RT @cchukudebelu: If Trump halts funding of the World Health Organization. 1. No American will be affected. 2. No Chinese will be affected… 42 seconds ago

mrsacky

Murray Sackwild RT @lisanandy: This pandemic has exposed our international interdependence like never before. The right response is more not less co-operat… 48 seconds ago

PauliticalEye

Paulitical Eye RT @mhmilliken: Met with universal condemnation by health experts. Story by ⁦@jeffmason1⁩ ⁦@steveholland1⁩ ⁦@ReutersZengerle@Reuters⁩ h… 52 seconds ago

Farhana_Akt

Banana Bread 🌹 What the actual fuck? https://t.co/RZmYwNSmLZ 53 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.