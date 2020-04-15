Global  

Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds'

CTV News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold funding to the World Health Organization pending a review of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic is 'as dangerous as it sounds,' Bill Gates said Wednesday.
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
 Bill Gates slammed President Trump.

