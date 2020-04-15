U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold funding to the World Health Organization pending a review of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic is 'as dangerous as it sounds,' Bill Gates said Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Blue Heavy Project Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/Ap4mt2w30m 8 seconds ago Debbie Vaillancourt RT @CTVNews: Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bPhzCeE23g 12 seconds ago philip taylor RT @LBilderberg: BBC News - Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump https://t.co/bpcmBjjJmO Yes, Yes and fucking Yes. Finally a… 15 seconds ago LGW RT @Greystone248424: Bill Gates..says trump withholding funding is dangerous..is he worried that the WH investigation shows he is connected… 40 seconds ago Wendy Whitehouse 🌊 RT @jshovlin11: Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bA6Tbj4z4T 42 seconds ago Ryan Johannesen RT @GayLibMan: COVID-19: Bill Gates says Donald Trump's suspension of World Health Organization funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' http… 1 minute ago ChangeOfHeart RT @SkyNews: Bill Gates says Donald Trump's decision to stop US funding of the World Health Organisation during the #COVID19 pandemic is as… 2 minutes ago LGW Bill Gates..says trump withholding funding is dangerous..is he worried that the WH investigation shows he is connected....hmmmmmmmmmmmmm 2 minutes ago