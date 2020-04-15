Denmark allows young children to return to school Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Denmark began reopening schools for younger children on Wednesday after a month-long closure to combat the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to do so. 👓 View full article



