US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%. U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are […]
