US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%. U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are […]
News video: US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus

US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus According to the Commerce Department, March retail sales took an 8.7 percent nosedive. The decline exceeded economists' predictions of an 8 percent fall for March. Two thirds of all economic activity in the U.S. is comprised of consumer...

