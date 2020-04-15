Thai king leaves self-isolation in Germany to travel nearly 9,000 miles to attend a dinner party, report says Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Thai king who has been self-isolating in a luxury German hotel with an entourage of 20 concubines and servants reportedly flew back to his home country recently to attend an upscale banquet on a national holiday. 👓 View full article



