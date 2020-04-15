Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on adapting his memoir for young readers

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on adapting his memoir for young readers

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," is out with a new paperback edition of his memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood." The book has been adapted for young readers and shares his journey growing up bi-racial under apartheid, at a time when interracial relationships were illegal in South Africa. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the new release and how he is holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.