President Trump's Name Will Be Printed On Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

You Might Like

Tweets about this JAKL RT @Delavegalaw: This is a horrible precedent. Trump will not be satisfied with having his name on these $1200 checks, but, even if he were… 19 seconds ago Diane Swanson RT @RyanAFournier: Ridiculous. The Washington Post published a story saying stimulus checks would be delayed to add President Trump's name… 29 seconds ago TSBR RT @CNN: President Trump's name will appear on checks sent to millions of Americans to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus in a… 54 seconds ago Marie Mosley RT @idol1236: My last concern if I was president of the USA would be to put my name on a stimulus check, my first concern would be to get t… 55 seconds ago 🇺🇸Americangirl🇺🇸 RT @TheJordanRachel: President Trump: “I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check, and my name is on it.” 😂😂 http… 58 seconds ago Jorro Lee RT @NPR: After the Washington Post reported that the unprecedented step of adding President Trump's name to the coronavirus relief checks w… 1 minute ago go ask alice RT @keithboykin: For the first time ever, a president’s signature will appear on an IRS check. We’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic th… 2 minutes ago Roxanne C. Maynor RT @JoeySalads: FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Media/DemocRATS promoted a story saying stimulus checks would be delayed to add President Trump's name… 2 minutes ago