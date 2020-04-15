Global  

President Trump's Name Will Be Printed On Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Newsy Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
President Trump's Name Will Be Printed On Coronavirus Stimulus ChecksWatch VideoThe Treasury Department ordered President Donald Trump's name be printed on the millions of coronavirus stimulus checks being sent to Americans. 

That's according to The Washington Post, which said the president's full name will be printed on the memo line of each check.

The payments are part of the $2.2...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Shark Tank Co-Host Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank Co-Host Barbara Corcoran 02:01

 "Shark Tank" Co-Host Barbara Corcoran has some tips on how to spend your coronavirus stimulus checks, which landed in many mail boxes and bank accounts on Wednesday. "You have to bear in mind who is receiving the checks," she told Cheddar. "These are people who are earning under 100,000 as a family....

