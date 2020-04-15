Global  

Bank of Canada keeps target rate at 'effective lower bound'

CTV News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying this morning that it is effectively as low as it can go to combat some of the economic impacts of COVID-19.
