Global coronavirus cases surpass 2 million mark

Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus cases in India breach 9000 mark, death toll mounts to 308 | Oneindia 01:43 AS WE ENTER DAY 20th OF THE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO CURB THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS, THE NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE BREACHED THE 9000 MARK. THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORORNAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA ROSE TO 9152, AFTER 796 NEW INFECTIONS AND 35 DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN PAST 24 HOURS ACCORDING TO THE LATEST...