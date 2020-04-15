Global  

Chile counts people who have died from coronavirus as ‘recovered’ because they can’t infect anyone else

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Health officials in Chile raised some eyebrows this week when they revealed that the country’s coronavirus death toll tally might be inaccurate because it includes people who have recovered.
