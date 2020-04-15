Global  

Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization as “dangerous,” saying the payments should continue particularly during the global coronavirus pandemic. “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates tweeted early Wednesday. “Their work is […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'

Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds' 00:45

 Bill Gates slammed President Trump.

WHO chief regrets Trump's decision to pull funding [Video]

WHO chief regrets Trump's decision to pull funding

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the organization, but called on world unity to fight the new..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
The Reason Trump Wants To Stop WHO Funding [Video]

The Reason Trump Wants To Stop WHO Funding

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic received backlash from world..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut 'as dangerous as it sounds'

The Microsoft co-founder said halting funding for the World Health Organisation during a world health crisis was "as dangerous as it sounds".
The Age

EU blasts Trump's WHO funding cut, fears it worsens pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — Nations around the world reacted with alarm Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a halt to the sizable funding the United States...
SeattlePI.com

