Nico RT @washingtonpost: Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic "as dangerous as it sounds" https://t.co/MJQSmTHA… 31 seconds ago Anne Fox Long RT @joerobertsnobot: Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ https://t.co/j8mIeP5… 34 seconds ago daniel howard, Illinois, USA Patriot RT @ma_nyc7: Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ https://t.co/Qr95zTQfMA 1 minute ago SirPete We need to #RemoveTrumpNow He is a disaster! The Washington Post: Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding… https://t.co/t1CbnvzrgW 2 minutes ago Sissypoohpah RT @CallingBSonU: Ctrl+Alt+Delete...🙄 Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ -… 4 minutes ago Pat Killion Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ https://t.co/4UJrTHCK9o 4 minutes ago J McDaniel #impeachThePredator Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ https://t.co/YCC5sHDFHl 5 minutes ago loretta adams Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ https://t.co/d22PvvedN2 9 minutes ago