CDC: 10% To 20% Of U.S. COVID-19 Cases Are Health Care Workers

Newsy Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
CDC: 10% To 20% Of U.S. COVID-19 Cases Are Health Care WorkersWatch VideoRecent CDC data shows between 10 and 20% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are health care workers.

A CDC report showed about 9,300 health care professionals in the U.S. had tested positive for the respiratory illness between Feb. 12 and April 9. While most of those weren't severe enough to require hospitalization, 27...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Health Care Workers Organize Car Show For Patient

Health Care Workers Organize Car Show For Patient 00:50

 Health care workers organized a car show for a 20-year-old patient who's been in hospice battling a rare tumor.

