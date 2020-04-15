Canadian snowbird living in car after being turned away at bridge to P.E.I. Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Canadian snowbird, who just drove from Florida to Prince Edward Island, finds himself living in his car after being turned away by officials at the Confederation Bridge because of COVID-19 restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this