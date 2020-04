New Zealand PM, Other Officials Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoNew Zealand's prime minister and other top officials will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision during a news conference Wednesday.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision during a news conference Wednesday.

"This is where we can take action and that is why we have. We...

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus. "If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different...

