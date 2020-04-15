Global  

Coronavirus: European Commission Issues Guidelines On COVID-19 Testing

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Wednesday, as part of the European Roadmap towards lifting coronavirus containment measures, the Commission is presenting guidelines on coronavirus testing methodologies.

The guidance aims to support Member States in effectively using testing tools in the context of their national strategies and during the different stages of...
 The European Union has moved to head off a potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move cautiously as they return to normal life. The EU is split in its approach. France this week renewed its lockdown until May 11, and Spain...

