Amazon To Temporarily Stop Deliveries In France, Following Court Ruling Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

A French court ruled Amazon must limit deliveries to essential items while it assesses COVID-19 contagion risk at its facilities. The company decided to suspend all deliveries until April 20. 👓 View full article

