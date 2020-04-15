Top Democrat in US Congress labels president's decision to withhold WHO funds 'dangerous and illegal'.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tony Baloney Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress? https://t.co/SEYbGIojt5 Democrats are Chewing… https://t.co/AblktIOXXz 20 minutes ago Austin tl;dr: "Indeed, Trump was praising China's response to the Wuhan outbreak in February at the same time as the @WHO… https://t.co/cQgMQYNlm2 26 minutes ago José Rodríguez RT @globalissuesweb: Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress https://t.co/jL8Bv5RrPW https://t.co/K3nkJbu7gi 1 hour ago Global Issues Web Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress https://t.co/jL8Bv5RrPW https://t.co/K3nkJbu7gi 1 hour ago Peoples Dispatch Trump's decision to halt funding for WHO draws harsh criticism - https://t.co/47q4Yk2PgV The US decision to stop fu… https://t.co/ezTTsFqxuW 6 hours ago Hippie Speedball President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/TeTUMO2LK5 Al… https://t.co/xdxJCSqx1w 8 hours ago Geo Bellas RT @TomBurtonWSJ: President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/wvvbkj9UNS via @WSJ 8 hours ago Tom Burton President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/wvvbkj9UNS via @WSJ 8 hours ago