Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress

Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Top Democrat in US Congress labels president's decision to withhold WHO funds 'dangerous and illegal'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KirklandTony

Tony Baloney Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress? https://t.co/SEYbGIojt5 Democrats are Chewing… https://t.co/AblktIOXXz 20 minutes ago

au5tink

Austin tl;dr: "Indeed, Trump was praising China's response to the Wuhan outbreak in February at the same time as the @WHO… https://t.co/cQgMQYNlm2 26 minutes ago

JoseRodriz_1

José Rodríguez RT @globalissuesweb: Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress https://t.co/jL8Bv5RrPW https://t.co/K3nkJbu7gi 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Trump WHO decision draws criticism from Democrats in US Congress https://t.co/jL8Bv5RrPW https://t.co/K3nkJbu7gi 1 hour ago

peoplesdispatch

Peoples Dispatch Trump's decision to halt funding for WHO draws harsh criticism - https://t.co/47q4Yk2PgV The US decision to stop fu… https://t.co/ezTTsFqxuW 6 hours ago

laughinghyena13

Hippie Speedball President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/TeTUMO2LK5 Al… https://t.co/xdxJCSqx1w 8 hours ago

GeoBellas

Geo Bellas RT @TomBurtonWSJ: President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/wvvbkj9UNS via @WSJ 8 hours ago

TomBurtonWSJ

Tom Burton President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the WHO draws criticism around the world https://t.co/wvvbkj9UNS via @WSJ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.