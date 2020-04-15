Global  

U.S. Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guards navy harassed its vessels in Gulf

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels approached U.S. Navy vessels on Wednesday in a "dangerous and harassing" manner, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
