Hundreds protest Michigan governor’s social distancing order

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak. As snow fell, others got out of their vehicles and raised signs, one of which read, “Gov. Whitmer […]
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Gov. Polis outlines how gradual lifting of social distancing measures will work

Gov. Polis outlines how gradual lifting of social distancing measures will work 56:07

 At a news conference Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis outlined what the gradual lifting of social distancing measures and the stay-at-home order could look like in the weeks and months ahead.

