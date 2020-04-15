Hundreds protest Michigan governor’s social distancing order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak. As snow fell, others got out of their vehicles and raised signs, one of which read, “Gov. Whitmer […]

