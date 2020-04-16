Global  

First Gulf-Wide Survey Of Oil Pollution Completed 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Since the 2010 BP oil spill, marine scientists at the University of South Florida (USF) have sampled more than 2,500 individual fish representing 91 species from 359 locations across the Gulf of Mexico and found evidence of oil exposure in all of them, including some of the most popular types of seafood. The highest levels were...
