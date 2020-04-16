Global  

Ron Paul: People ‘Should Be Leery About’ A Coronavirus Vaccine – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Ron Paul, in a Monday interview with host Dan Dicks at Press for Truth, warns that people “should be leery about” coronavirus vaccines that may come out. Further, says Paul, a doctor and former United States House of Representatives member, “right now I wouldn’t think there is any indication for anybody to take them,”...
