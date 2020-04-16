Global  

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz miss unity deal deadline, deadlock persists

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz missed a midnight deadline to reach a unity government deal but agreed early on Thursday to continue talks.
