Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz miss unity deal deadline, deadlock persists

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days' Tasked with establishing government, former Israeli forces chief calls for unity coalition amid coronavirus outbreak.

Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government



Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz received an official mandate on Monday to try to form Israel's next government, and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join him in a unity