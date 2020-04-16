News24.com | Afghan teen girls try building ventilator from used car parts Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A team of robot-designing girls in Afghanistan is trying to build a low-cost medical ventilator from car parts, as health authorities look to boost critical-care capabilities for coronavirus patients in the impoverished country. 👓 View full article

