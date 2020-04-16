Global  

Russian jet flies within 25 feet of US spy plane in 'unsafe' maneuver, US military says

Thursday, 16 April 2020
A Russian jet flew within 25 feet of a U.S. spy plane during an “unsafe” high-speed, inverted maneuver over the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday, a statement from the U.S. Navy said.
Russian jet flies within 25 feet of U.S. spy plane

The 6th Fleet said the Russian SU-35 flew within 25 feet of the U.S. P-8A Poseidon plane in an "unsafe" high-speed, inverted maneuver, putting the American...
CBS News

A Russian fighter jet buzzed a US aircraft by flying an 'inverted maneuver' just 25 feet in front of it

A Russian fighter jet buzzed a US aircraft by flying an 'inverted maneuver' just 25 feet in front of it· A US Navy P-8A Poseidon, an anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare aircraft, flying over the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday was intercepted by a Russian...
Business Insider

