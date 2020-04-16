Global  

US accuses Iran of 'dangerous' harassment of US warships

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made "dangerous and harassing" maneuvers near US ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards of a Coast Guard cutter. The "dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision...and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law," a US statement said.
