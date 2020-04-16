Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Switzerland's government is due to unveil on Thursday how it plans to relax the country's shutdown put in place to halt the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic, Swiss media reported.
The European Union has moved to head off a potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move cautiously as they return to normal life. The EU is split in its approach. France this week renewed its lockdown until May 11, and Spain...