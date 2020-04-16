Donald Trump wants his name on all COVID-19 relief checks to Americans

The Treasury Department has ordered President Donald Trump's name to be printed on all stimulus checks being sent to millions of Americans struggling financially because of coronavirus. The unprecedented decision announced by the Treasury Department on late Monday, states that when recipients open the USD 1,200 paper checks, ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aimee Parmeter RT @RBReich: Trump's insistence that his name appear on the checks is slowing their delivery. But he wants Americans to be appreciative --… 3 minutes ago Squirrel Turds Donald Trump Stalls $1,200 Relief Checks to Slap His Name on Them | GQ https://t.co/g7rOz4PE3K 34 minutes ago Hunson Abadeer🌹 Donald Glover rushed the Childish Gambino album, publishing it on YouTube with no track titles or album art bc he k… https://t.co/DC7yVu2Sup 1 hour ago ? RT @Wheeze: Trump’s name should not be on the stimulus checks, because the money did not come from his personal account, it came from the U… 1 hour ago WAKE UP Trump’s name should not be on the stimulus checks, because the money did not come from his personal account, it cam… https://t.co/G8b27vQz8j 1 hour ago Elaine Prieto RT @akmcneal: @thehill The money is the tax payers money.....remember Donald Trump said he was too smart to pay taxes & he will not show hi… 2 hours ago Barry RT @LibsInAmerica: The distribution of stimulus checks meant to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic may be delayed be… 2 hours ago Barbara Strokoff RT @JamilSmith: The first checks were scheduled to be sent out on Thursday. But they’ll be delayed, just to put Trump’s name on the checks.… 2 hours ago