Donald Trump wants his name on all COVID-19 relief checks to Americans
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () The Treasury Department has ordered President Donald Trump's name to be printed on all stimulus checks being sent to millions of Americans struggling financially because of coronavirus. The unprecedented decision announced by the Treasury Department on late Monday, states that when recipients open the USD 1,200 paper checks,...
President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the coronavirus relief paper checks.
The U.S. Treasury is sending physical checks to millions of Americans, reports Reuters.
The sudden decision to include his name will not affect the timely mailing of the checks though.
The mailing of the stimulus...
