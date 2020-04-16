RSS News Hub US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf https://t.co/L3gAyW9Yzx 5 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf https://t.co/jia1i1zfCj (Work at home… https://t.co/GDEB5yh7LG 10 minutes ago

myself RT @iPouya: What is the US Navy doing so far from the US in the 1st place? "The close encounters on Wednesday & the aggressive tactics pur… 57 minutes ago

Heidi Merrill RT @anthillanons: US Navy claims 11 Iranian ships came close to its military vessels in Persian Gulf https://t.co/CQgaKoaFjP 5 hours ago

The Wolf Report The #US Navy – that has been conducting drills near the coasts of #Iran with destroyers, patrol ships, and attack h… https://t.co/FYxi4o1GYp 5 hours ago

Pouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام What is the US Navy doing so far from the US in the 1st place? "The close encounters on Wednesday & the aggressive… https://t.co/HYeIOUYU9u 6 hours ago

@AntHillAnons US Navy claims 11 Iranian ships came close to its military vessels in Persian Gulf https://t.co/CQgaKoaFjP 7 hours ago