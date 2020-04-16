Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf

US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Six US Navy vessels conducting drills with US Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters off Iran Wednesday were repeatedly harassed by 11 Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy vessels, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published
News video: Nearly 600 sailors on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt test positive for COVID-19: Pentagon

Nearly 600 sailors on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt test positive for COVID-19: Pentagon 01:08

 A total of 585 sailors on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy's statement dated April 12.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RSSNewsHub

RSS News Hub US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf https://t.co/L3gAyW9Yzx 5 minutes ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro US Navy claims Iran's Navy taunts ships in Persian Gulf https://t.co/jia1i1zfCj (Work at home… https://t.co/GDEB5yh7LG 10 minutes ago

myself1234567

myself RT @iPouya: What is the US Navy doing so far from the US in the 1st place? "The close encounters on Wednesday & the aggressive tactics pur… 57 minutes ago

MerrillHeidi

Heidi Merrill RT @anthillanons: US Navy claims 11 Iranian ships came close to its military vessels in Persian Gulf https://t.co/CQgaKoaFjP 5 hours ago

thewolfreports

The Wolf Report The #US Navy – that has been conducting drills near the coasts of #Iran with destroyers, patrol ships, and attack h… https://t.co/FYxi4o1GYp 5 hours ago

iPouya

Pouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام What is the US Navy doing so far from the US in the 1st place? "The close encounters on Wednesday & the aggressive… https://t.co/HYeIOUYU9u 6 hours ago

anthillanons

@AntHillAnons US Navy claims 11 Iranian ships came close to its military vessels in Persian Gulf https://t.co/CQgaKoaFjP 7 hours ago

arifjamallodhi

arif lodhi RT @SystemE64560604: 🔻 ♦Street Magazine claims that the IRGC( Iran) navy has captured an #Emirati ship bound for #Saudi_Arabia! So far, t… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.