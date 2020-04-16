News24.com | Iranian vessels come 'dangerously' close to US military ships

Global  

Eleven vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy came close to United States Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the US military has said.
 Iranian naval vessels made ‘dangerous and harassing’ manoeuvres near US warships. 11 vessels made manoeuvres in the northern Persian Gulf of Kuwait on April 15. In a written statement, US Naval Forces Central Command said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and...

