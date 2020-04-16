News24.com | Iranian vessels come 'dangerously' close to US military ships

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Eleven vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy came close to United States Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the US military has said. 👓 View full article



Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 week ago Watch: Iranian vessels make ‘dangerous & harassing’ manoeuvres near US warships 01:33 Iranian naval vessels made ‘dangerous and harassing’ manoeuvres near US warships. 11 vessels made manoeuvres in the northern Persian Gulf of Kuwait on April 15. In a written statement, US Naval Forces Central Command said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and...