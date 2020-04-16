Global  

UN hamstrung and reluctant to take on China, coronavirus cover-up

Thursday, 16 April 2020
President Trump ignited a firestorm on Tuesday after announcing that the US would temporarily cease funding the World Health Organization (WHO) – the UN agency tasked with governing the global response to the coronavirus – after accusing them of dangerous "political correctness" in embracing China's coverup, thus paving the way for a pandemic.
