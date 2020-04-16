Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Expected To Unveil Guidelines On Reopening The Economy

Trump Expected To Unveil Guidelines On Reopening The Economy

Newsy Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Trump Expected To Unveil Guidelines On Reopening The EconomyWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump says data shows the U.S. has possibly "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," President Trump said. 

The president said he plans to publicly announce those...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Says He Will Release Guidelines On Reopening Economy Thursday

Trump Says He Will Release Guidelines On Reopening Economy Thursday 05:44

 President Donald Trump announced he'll be releasing guidelines on Thursday on how to begin to reopening the economy. Mr. Trump insists he has total authority in the decision but is authorizing the states to reopen their economies individually.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

burro1369

jose kathynez RT @markets: #5things -Trump to unveil guidelines on opening the economy -5.5 million jobless claims expected -More Wall Street earnings -… 29 minutes ago

chaos_amethyst

𝕬𝖒𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖞𝖘𝖙 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘 ♐ RT @business: Trump to unveil reopening guidelines, huge jobless claims expected, and Morgan Stanley reports. Here’s what’s moving markets… 56 minutes ago

megaphone2017

Michael migliaccio RT @Newsy: President Trump some areas are further along in containing the coronavirus and may be able to open before the end of the month.… 1 hour ago

Newsy

Newsy President Trump some areas are further along in containing the coronavirus and may be able to open before the end o… https://t.co/5AnpvQqa9m 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.