Trump Expected To Unveil Guidelines On Reopening The Economy

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump says data shows the U.S. has possibly "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases.



"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," President Trump said.



The president said he plans to publicly announce those... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump says data shows the U.S. has possibly "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases."These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," President Trump said.The president said he plans to publicly announce those 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 4 hours ago Trump Says He Will Release Guidelines On Reopening Economy Thursday 05:44 President Donald Trump announced he'll be releasing guidelines on Thursday on how to begin to reopening the economy. Mr. Trump insists he has total authority in the decision but is authorizing the states to reopen their economies individually.