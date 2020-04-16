Global  

Some Educators Fear A 'COVID-Slide' Could Impact Students

Newsy Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Some Educators Fear A 'COVID-Slide' Could Impact StudentsWatch VideoK -12 learning has shifted from classrooms to computers in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and this time away from a traditional school setting could have a long-lasting, potentially negative impact on many students’ learning. 

“I don’t think anyone should assume the start of next school year will be a...
Credit: WCBI - Published
News video: College Visits 04/14/2020

College Visits 04/14/2020

 Covid-19 has made an impact on college selections for students across America. the pandemic has kept students from making college visits for the time being

amymorona

Amy Hansen Morona The TL;DR takeaway I heard from several people as I reported this story is pretty much summed up by one quote: “I d… https://t.co/PYW8zPlL8t 3 hours ago

megaphone2017

Michael migliaccio RT @Newsy: Similar to the “summer slide" when kids fall behind academically during the few months they’re not in school, the "COVID-slide"… 7 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Similar to the “summer slide" when kids fall behind academically during the few months they’re not in school, the… https://t.co/XxspkKNSNT 8 hours ago

