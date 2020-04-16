Some Educators Fear A 'COVID-Slide' Could Impact Students Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Watch VideoK -12 learning has shifted from classrooms to computers in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and this time away from a traditional school setting could have a long-lasting, potentially negative impact on many students’ learning.



"I don't think anyone should assume the start of next school year will be a normal start of a school year," said Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

